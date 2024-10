We've got plenty of lousy weather this week. Cold front overnight lowing up to 30mph gusts to start today - lock down those Halloween decorations - with temps in the 30's. We'll only get to the 40's.

Chances of rain/snow increase after some morning sun/clouds and will be here for Tuesday at 60%.

Wednesday we get a partly cloudy day and highs in the mid 40's. Thursday Halloween brings more rain/snow and wind - lows in the 20's.