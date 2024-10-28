Skip to Content
Louisiana trooper avoids jail time in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Published 11:30 AM

Associated Press

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana trooper has pleaded no contest to significantly reduced charges for his role in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Kory York’s conviction Monday marked the first in a police brutality case that prompted national outrage and ongoing federal investigations. He avoided jail time after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery. York was recorded on body camera dragging an ailing and battered Greene by his ankle shackles and forcing the Black motorist to lie handcuffed and facedown before he stopped breathing. The plea happened against the will of Greene’s mother, who called it a slap on the wrist.

Associated Press

