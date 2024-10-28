Supreme Court allows national horse racing safety rules to stay in effect, for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing national medication and anti-doping rules for horse racing to remain in effect while a court fight likely to wind up with the justices continues. The court on Monday kept on hold a ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found Congress gave too much power to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the private entity that administers the rules. Other appellate courts have rejected similar challenges, and the justices probably will step in to resolve the conflicting rulings.