A New York City law used to padlock suspected illegal pot shops is ruled unconstitutional

A New York City judge has ruled that a law the city has relied on to padlock suspected unlicensed marijuana shops is unconstitutional. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration says it will appeal. New York City has been cracking down on cannabis stores that opened without a license after the state legalized recreational use of the drug. The state earlier this year gave local authorities the ability to immediately shut down suspected illegal stores while administrative hearings play out. But a judge Tuesday ruled that because law enforcement can disregard the administrative findings and keep stores closed, it violates the store owners’ rights to due process.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.