‘All I can think about is hotter days.’ Voter campaigns target Latinas worried about climate change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the November election approaches, large get-out-the-vote efforts are targeting Latinos, and particularly Latina moms, with a climate focus. They are hoping to harness the political power of millions of eligible Latino voters to protect children from climate change, a top-of-mind issue for Latinos who support Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Pew Research Center. Campaigns such as Vote Like a Madre warn that wildfires, hurricanes and floods are getting worse, and that voting for climate will help ensure their children breath fresh air and live more stable lives. They are targeting states with large numbers of Latinos, including Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, California and New Mexico.

