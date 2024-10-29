Google ad change could affect millions of small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is changing the way its Google Local Services ads work, which could affect millions of small businesses. Google Local Services ads run locally and are a big way that small businesses market their goods and services. Ads appear on the top of Google search results. Starting Nov. 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads. The change affects businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and “select” businesses in the U.S. and Canada, Google said in an online post. Getting verified on Google isn’t difficult but could take up to seven business days.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.