Hundreds of Pennsylvania voters are challenged based on postal service’s change-of-address database

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Counties in Philadelphia’s suburbs are being asked to reject the mail-in ballot applications of hundreds of voters in what the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania said are illegal challenges. The challenges question the voter’s residence based on a supposed match with a U.S. Postal Service change-of-address database. Diane Houser, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, says the challenges are nonpartisan and target people who moved out of state. However, the ACLU says voters can only be challenged on their qualifications to register. It says the challenges are also fault because someone in the database may be temporarily relocating for school, military service or other purposes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.