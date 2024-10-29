Investigation finds Rhode Island governor played a role in awarding contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A long-running investigation found that Rhode Island’s governor “personally and directly intervened” in the awarding of a multimillion-dollar state contract but that his actions did not warrant criminal charges. The findings of the investigation from the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police released Tuesday focused on the awarding of a consulting contract worth more than $5 million to the ILO Group. The investigation examined whether the awarding of the contract violated the state’s bribery and campaign finance laws. In the end, the investigation concluded there was “insufficient evidence” to charge Democratic Gov. Dan McKee.

