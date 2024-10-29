Manager of a key Nevada swing county goes on medical leave ahead of election

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The manager of a key swing county in northern Nevada is out on medical leave, a departure announced just days before the election. Washoe County has been the center of attention in recent weeks amid turnover at the top of the elections office there. The county confirmed Tuesday that Manager Eric Brown is on leave for a planned medical procedure and will be out through late November. The assistant county manager has stepped in until Brown returns. County officials have tried to quell any concerns that the shuffling of staff would affect government operations or what is expected to be a close election in Nevada’s second most-populous county.

