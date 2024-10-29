Michigan House races will test Democrats’ grasp on the state government trifecta

TRENTON, Mich. (AP) — The same Michigan voters Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris needs in the critical swing state will also determine whether her party maintains its foothold on state government two years after pulling off a historic sweep. Michigan Democrats enacted a strong progressive agenda following the 2022 midterms when they won control of both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office for the first time in nearly four decades. While the state Senate isn’t up for reelection Tuesday, Democrats could risk losing a two-seat majority in the state House. Legislative balance of power also could be on the ballot in Arizona, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

