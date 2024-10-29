Michigan woman charged in grandson’s accidental gun death makes plea deal

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A 65-year-old woman charged with violating Michigan’s new gun storage law in the death of her grandson has pleaded no contest to a different charge. Theresa Robart pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse and is unlikely to face prison. Her 5-year-old grandson was shot and killed last April when a young cousin gained access to a loaded shotgun at Robart’s home. Robart’s husband, Karl Robart, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading no contest to violating the storage law. The shotgun belonged to him. Experts say at least 21 U.S. states have criminal laws related to failing to keep a gun away from children.

