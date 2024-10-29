Spats over Russia and Ukraine show cracks in South Africa’s unity government

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s unity government has been rocked by a spat between its main political parties, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance, over a deal to grant visa-free access for some Ukrainians. The arrangement was announced by the home affairs minister, a member of the Democratic Alliance, but was repudiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson and his ANC party. Cracks in the government of national unity were also evident last week when Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen rejected a comment made by Ramaphosa to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia was a valued ally of South Africa. South Africa has adopted a nonaligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war while the Democratic Alliance has condemned Russia and backed Ukraine.

