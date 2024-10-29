The ‘Juror #2’ cast still can’t believe they got to work with Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood may be 94 but he’s not ready to retire just yet. In fact, during the actors strike hiatus from his latest film “Juror #2,” in theaters Friday, he wasn’t resting: He was looking for new material. The new film stars Nicholas Hoult as an ordinary man called to jury duty who is faced with an impossible moral dilemma: What if he was actually, unknowingly, responsible for the crime. Hoult and co-stars Toni Collette and Kiefer Sutherland spoke about the experience and the privilege of working with Eastwood on his 42nd film behind the camera.

