What to know about the Arizona swing county that could decide who wins the White House
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maricopa County, Arizona, has become the nation’s ultimate swing county. It could determine whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump will be the next president and which party controls the U.S. Senate. The county is so closely divided politically that it can take more than a week to learn who won it. This year, election officials warn it could be as long as 13 days to tabulate all of the ballots in Maricopa. The drawn-out count has made Maricopa County the epicenter of election conspiracy theories. There are three main reasons for the drawn-out count: Maricopa’s size, the closeness of races in the county and Arizona’s voting laws, which were written and approved by Republicans.