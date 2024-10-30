At 50, Hello Kitty is as ‘kawaii’ and lucrative as ever

TOKYO (AP) — Hello Kitty turns 50 on Friday. Befitting a pop icon at midlife, the bow-wearing character’s fictional birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and accolades. If there’s one thing about Hello Kitty, it’s that she’s proven adaptable. For the character’s semicentennial, there have been anniversary editions of merchandise ranging from McDonald’s Happy Meals to and a Baccarat crystal figurine. An illustrator for Japanese company Sanrio drew her in 1974, but the design didn’t debut until 1975. Sanrio later gave her a London birthplace and a Nov. 1. backstory. Oh, and it describes her as a girl, not a cat.

