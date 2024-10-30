Skip to Content
News

House fire in north Chicago suburb leaves 3 people dead and another hospitalized

By
Published 5:14 PM

ZION, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire killed three people and injured a fourth person in a north Chicago suburb. The Zion Fire Rescue Department says firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in the city of Zion near the Wisconsin border late Tuesday after callers reporting seeing smoke and fire. The department says fire crews then entered the house and found three people who could not be resuscitated. A neighbor was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two victims were in their 50s, and the third was 41 years old.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content