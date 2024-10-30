Men charged in fatal shooting of sheriff’s deputy in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Three 18-year-old men believed to be involved in an auto theft ring have been charged four months after the fatal shooting of a suburban sheriff’s deputy who pursued a stolen SUV into Detroit. Authorities say Wednesday that the man who shot Oakland County sheriff’s Deputy Bradley J. Reckling on June 22 has been charged with murder of a police officer and conducting a criminal enterprise. The other two also are charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and being accessories after the fact. They were expected to be arraigned Thursday. Reckling was on duty and in an unmarked vehicle while following a Chevy Equinox reported stolen earlier on June 22 from a water park north of Detroit.

