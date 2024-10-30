No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri’s Democratic Senate candidate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say it was an accident when a reporter was hit by flyaway metal as Missouri’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate fired an AR-15-style rifle at a shooting range. Prosecutors declined to charge U.S. Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce. The reporter told the sheriff that he felt a pinch at the Oct. 22 event and noticed he was bleeding. Kunce bandaged him. He was treated for a minor injury at nearby hospital after he finished covering the event. The sheriff says it’s also unclear which shooter fired the round that led to the injury. Kunce is trying to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.