North Korea’s top diplomat set to hold talks in Moscow amid reports of troop deployment

MOSCOW (AP) — North Korea’s top diplomat is set to hold talks in Moscow following reports that Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to support Russia’s action in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s arrival on Wednesday follows the Pentagon’s statement that North Korea has deployed about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks.” Western leaders have described the North Korean troop deployment as a significant escalation that could also jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region. South Korean and Western officials have voiced concern that Russia may offer technology in return that could advance the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.