Recreational marijuana home delivery to begin in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona residents will be able to get recreational marijuana delivered to their homes beginning Friday. Until now, state rules allowed deliveries only for medical marijuana patients. The Arizona Department of Health Services is expanding home delivery to anyone 21 and older. Delivery will be offered through individual dispensaries or third-party services that partner with a state-licensed dispensary to deliver the goods. Recreational marijuana sales began in Arizona in 2021 following approval of a ballot initiative by voters the previous year. The Arizona Dispensaries Association said the new delivery program is expected to open access to consumers across the state.

