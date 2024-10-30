Tennis event canceled after players and coach are victims of a ‘virtual’ kidnapping in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Tennis Federation has canceled a junior tournament in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a “virtual” kidnapping. The Juniors 30 tournament, the lowest-ranked tournament under the International Tennis Federation’s umbrella, was being held in the city of Irapuato. The players and their coach are from the central state of Queretaro, and all are back at their homes, the Mexican federation said. Virtual kidnapping is an extortion scheme that tricks the victims into paying a ransom to free a family member whom they believe is threatened with violence or death. Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers do not abduct anyone.

