Uganda struggles to feed more than 1.7 million refugees as international support dwindles

RWAMWANJA, Uganda (AP) — Many refugees in Uganda are struggling to get by without the food assistance they once depended on. In a refugee settlement in the country’s southwest, many residents face hunger as funding for refugees has fallen over the years, causing drastic cuts in food rations. Uganda is home to more than 1.7 million refugees, the largest refugee-hosting nation in Africa. Uganda is renowned for welcoming those fleeing neighboring violence. But Ugandan officials and humanitarians say dwindling international support coupled with high numbers of refugees have put serious pressure on host communities.

