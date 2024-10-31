A lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed by a state trooper has been dismissed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against a white Minnesota state trooper who shot and killed a Black man during a 2023 traffic stop. The judge has ruled that the trooper’s actions did not violate the law. U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel granted Trooper Ryan Londregan’s motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday. The suit was filed against him in April by the family of Ricky Cobb II. Brasel found that Londregan did not act unreasonably when he fired his weapon at Cobb as the man’s vehicle began moving forward with another state trooper partly inside.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.