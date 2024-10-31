Americans helping Ukraine’s war efforts say the US hasn’t done enough
Associated Press
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For U.S. philanthropist Amed Khan, America’s has mismanaged the war in Ukraine. It has rallied support, but not enough for Kyiv to win the war. He and other Americans who directly support Ukraine’s war effort, either through financial aid or voluntary combat, say the U.S. — Ukraine’s main ally — hasn’t done enough to help Ukraine defeat Russia. They doubt Tuesday’s U.S. elections will change that.