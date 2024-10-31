Climate change is making extreme downpours in Spain heavier and more likely, scientists say

Human-caused climate change made Spain’s rainfall about 12% heavier and doubled the likelihood of a storm as intense as this week’s deluge of Valencia, according to a rapid but partial analysis Thursday by World Weather Attribution, a group of international scientists who study global warming’s role in extreme weather. Monstrous flash floods in Spain claimed at least 158 lives. An unknown number of people are still missing and more victims could be found. World Weather Attribution said climate change is the most likely explanation for increased rain, as a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, leading to heavier downpours. The group noted that its analysis is not a full, detailed attribution study.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.