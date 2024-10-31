Hawaii attorney general investigation into deadly Lahaina wildfire won’t lead to criminal charges

HONOLULU (AP) — An investigation by the Hawaii attorney general’s office into the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century won’t lead to any criminal charges. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez launched an investigation soon after last year’s wind-whipped Maui wildfires that claimed 102 lives. The Fire Safety Research Institute was selected to provide a scientific analysis of the fire and recommendations. The first phase of the investigation detailed communications problems while the second phase described how a lack of planning by key agencies hindered efforts to evacuate. Lopez says in a statement the administrative investigation into past conduct didn’t reveal any facts that warranted criminal charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.