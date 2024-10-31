Mississippi legislative leaders advocate Medicaid expansion, heading to conflict with the governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican legislative leaders say they plan to push for Medicaid expansion to cover working people who earn to little to afford private insurance. It’s a position that business groups have advocated but that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves opposes. House Speaker Jason White and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke about their 2025 policy priorities to hundreds of people at Hobnob, a social gathering hosted by Mississippi Economic Council. Reeves usually speaks at Hobnob, but he did not attend this year. The MEC and two other business groups have said expanding access to health care would create a healthier workforce.

