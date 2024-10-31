North Korean troop deployment in Russia is key topic as US and South Korean leaders meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deployment of up to 12,000 North Korean troops to Russia is a key topic as U.S. and South Korean leaders meet in Washington. The deployment is fueling concerns that the presence of those soldiers will further destabilize the Asia-Pacific and broaden Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The main questions revolve around what new military technologies North Korea might get from Russia in exchange for the deployment and whether it might lead other nations to send their own forces to fight in the war. Talks are scheduled Thursday at the State Department between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.