A Palestinian-Israeli collective made one of 2024’s most lauded docs. Will it be released in the US?

NEW YORK (AP) — Basel Adra, a Palestinian, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli, spent five years making a movie that depicts daily life in Adra’s village under Israeli occupation. Their film, “No Other Land,” has been hailed as one of the year’s most powerful documentaries and won prizes at international film festivals. It’s also stoked controversy, prompted death threats for its makers and, despite its acclaim, been unable to find an American distributor. “No Other Land” began long before the current chapter of the Middle East conflict. It’s told largely from the perspective of Adra, who was born into a West Bank community that Israel wants to turn into a military training zone.

