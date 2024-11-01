Trump and Harris will both visit the Milwaukee area in a final push to win Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will host dueling rallies within seven miles of one another on Friday night in a fevered, final push for votes in swing state Wisconsin’s largest city. Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but its conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live and a critical area for Trump as he tries to reclaim the state he narrowly won in 2016 but lost in 2020. The dueling rallies, with Trump in downtown Milwaukee and Harris in a nearby suburb, may be the candidates’ last appearances in battleground Wisconsin before Election Day.

