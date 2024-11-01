What to stream: ‘Yellowstone’ starts its end, Eddie Redmayne as a sniper and Aubrey Plaza gets high

Eddie Redmayne’s return to TV starring as a sniper for hire in the new limited series “The Day of the Jackal” and “Yellowstone” riding off into the sunset with the launch of its final episodes are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Aubrey Plaza stars as a psychedelic mushroom hallucination in the touching coming-of-age comedy “My Old Ass,” two famous Nintendo siblings team up for the video game Mario & Luigi Brothership and Legacy Recording will release Whitney Houston’s epic 1994 concert video in post-apartheid South Africa, her first ever live concert album.

