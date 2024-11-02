Archaeologists unearth an ancient Middle Kingdom Egyptian tomb in Luxor

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say archeologists from Egypt and the United States unearthed an ancient tomb with 11 sealed burials near the famed city of Luxor. In a statement Friday statement, they said the tomb dates back to the Middle Kingdom (1938 B.C.-1630 B.C.) and was found in the South Asasif necropolis, next to the Temple of Hatshepsut on the Nile’s West Bank in Luxor. Some items such as jewelry in women’s burials were found intact, including a finely crafted necklace with 30 amethyst beads and two cylindrical agate beads framing a hippo-head amulet, as well as two copper mirrors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.