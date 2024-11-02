Colombian authorities arrest active and retired military personnel over weapons trafficking

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities in Colombia have arrested a group of nine active and retired military personnel over weapons trafficking accusations stemming from a wider investigation into a grenade attack last year in the capital. Colombia’s army in a statement Saturday said those arrested include three non-commissioned officers and two soldiers as well as four retired military personnel. All face conspiracy charges. The army’s public information office tells The Associated Press that the material the group allegedly trafficked included ammunition, weapons and uniforms. The arrests are the second in as many months linking members of the armed forces to trafficking of weapons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.