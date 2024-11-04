Andy Kim and Curtis Bashaw face off in a New Jersey Senate race opened up by a bribery scandal

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters are deciding between Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotel developer Curtis Bashaw in the state’s Senate race, open because of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez’s federal bribery conviction this year. Also up for grabs are New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes for president along with all 12 House seats. Votes have poured in for weeks, with mail-in ballots and early in-person voting already in the books, though results don’t come out until after polls close at 8 p.m. On the ballot as well are all 12 of the state’s House seats.

