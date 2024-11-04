Skip to Content
China files complaint at World Trade Organization over EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

Published 11:32 AM

GENEVA (AP) — China has moved forward with a complaint at the World Trade Organization that alleges the European Union has improperly set anti-subsidy tariffs on new Chinese-made electric vehicles. The Chinese diplomatic mission to the WTO said Monday it “strongly opposes” the measures. It insisted its move was designed to protect the EV industry and support a global transition toward greener technologies. The European bloc announced last week it was imposing import duties of up to 35% on electric vehicles from China.

Associated Press

