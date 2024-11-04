Head of Myanmar’s military government to visit close ally China

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s state media says the head of Myanmar’s military government will pay an official visit this week to China, the embattled Southeast Asian nation’s most important international ally. Monday’s report said Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing will visit Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, for several regional meetings. It’s the first time Min Aung Hlaing has traveled to the neighboring country since his army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar’s ruling generals and China’s government have shown concern as pro-democracy guerrillas and armed ethnic minority groups have taken the initiative in their fight against military rule.

