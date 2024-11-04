Iowa teen gets life in prison for fatal drive-by shooting near a school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal drive-by shooting near Des Moines East High School in 2022. Alex Santiago Perdomo is the latest of 10 teenagers to be sentenced over the shooting. The Polk County prosecutor says the 17-year-old will have a chance at parole. Perdomo’s public defense attorney’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Seven other teenagers have been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison, including one other sentenced to life. An eighth received a suspended four-year sentence. The final teenager will be sentenced after he turns 18. The shooting killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls.

