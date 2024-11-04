Vermont’s Republican governor seeks a fifth term against Democratic newcomer

Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott is seeking reelection to a fifth term leading the heavily Democratic state. On Tuesday, Scott faces off against Esther Charlestin, a Democrat-progressive who is a newcomer to statewide politics. Scott has urged voters to pick what he calls commonsense legislators who will work with him to make Vermont more affordable. Charlestin says new leadership is needed and that Vermont is worse off after eight years under Scott’s leadership. Charlestin is an educator, consultant and co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, and previously served on her town’s selectboard. Also running for governor are independents Kevin Hoyt and Eli “Poa” Mutino, and minor party candidate June Goodband.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.