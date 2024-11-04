Wisconsin Republicans look to reelect a US House incumbent and pick up an open seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are trying to elect two U.S. House incumbents along with a GOP candidate for an open seat in the state’s three most-watched congressional races. First-term Wisconsin Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden was elected in western Wisconsin’s 3rd District in 2022. He is running Tuesday against Democrat Rebecca Cooke to keep the seat. Van Orden was in the nation’s Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Tony Wied faces Democrat Kristin Lyerly in Wisconsin’s open 8th Congressional District. Lyerly is a doctor who sued to protect abortion rights. Former Democratic congressman and state lawmaker Peter Barca is trying to defeat Republican Rep. Bryan Steil in southeast Wisconsin.

