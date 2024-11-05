AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins the 2nd Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote

Voters in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, the more conservative of the state’s two congressional districts, delivered an electoral vote to Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday. Maine is one of two states that divide their electoral votes with two votes going to the statewide winner and one vote apiece to the winner of reach congressional district. The state’s 2nd District also went for Trump in 2016 and 2020. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner of Maine’s 2nd District at 1:51 a.m. EST.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.