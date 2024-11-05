AP Race Call: Republican Chip Roy wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 21st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Chip Roy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kristin Hook. Roy has caught ire from the mainstream Republican Party for his public opposition to former President Donald Trump. The congressman, who was first elected in 2018, will be starting his fourth term. Roy worked for Attorney General Ken Paxton and was chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz before taking office. He also served as a senior adviser to Texas Gov. Rick Perry. The Associated Press declared Roy the winner at 9:52 p.m. EST.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.