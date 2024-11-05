Democrats are heavily favored to win both of Rhode Island’s seats in the US House

Democrats are heavily favored to win both U.S. House seats in Rhode Island. Election Day is Tuesday. In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Gabe Amo is the first Black representative in Congress from the state. He faces Republican challenger Allen Waters. Last year, Amo beat out a crowded field in a special election. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo has worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner, the former state treasurer in Rhode Island, is also expected to win reelection in the 2nd Congressional District, He faces Republican Steve Corvi, an adjunct university professor who is making his first run for political office.

