Dutch police arrest a suspect in a botched art heist of Andy Warhol screenprints

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in a botched art heist at a gallery in the southern Netherlands targeting four valuable Andy Warhol screenprints. The arrest Tuesday came days after thieves blew open the door of an art gallery in the town of Oisterwijk last week and stole two works from a famous series of Warhol screen prints of the now-former queens of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and Swaziland that is now called Eswatini. Two more prints were left, badly damaged, in the street as the thieves fled. Gallery owner Mark Peet Visser says the stolen works have not been found.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.