Jury finds Alabama man not guilty of murdering 11-year-old girl in 1988

BOSTON (AP) — A jury has found an Alabama man not guilty of killing an 11-year New Hampshire girl more than 35 years ago. The case came down to whether the jury believed DNA found under Melissa Ann Tremblay’s fingernails was from Marvin “Skip” McClendon Jr.. After telling a judge they were deadlocked, the jury found McClendon not guilty on the sixth day of deliberations. A judge last year declared a mistrial in McClendon’s prosecution after a jury deadlock. The body of the Salem, New Hampshire, girl was found in a Lawrence, Massachusetts, trainyard on Sept. 12, 1988, a day after she was reported missing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.