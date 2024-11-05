Red Cross launches international emergency appeal urging donors to provide resources for Lebanon
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an international emergency appeal asking donors to provide resources for Lebanon during the Israel-Hezbollah war. IFRC also called on all parties Tuesday to protect paramedics in the conflict that has left thousands of people dead and wounded, many of them over the past six weeks. Jagan Chapagain, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said that “needs are just growing so fast.” He met with officials and toured shelters in Beirut housing people displaced by the conflict.