Republican Kevin Cramer wins 2nd term in US Senate representing North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota has won a second term. The veteran Republican politician on Tuesday beat Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown who was making her second bid for a Senate seat. Cramer is a former U.S. House member who beat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in a high-profile Senate race in 2018. The 63-year-old Cramer is a longtime supporter of Donald Trump and is known for his approachable but blunt manner. No Democrat has won a statewide election in North Dakota since 2012, and Christiansen was making her second try for the Senate since running unsuccessfully against Republican Sen. John Hoeven in 2022.

