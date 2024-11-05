Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing a second term

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has won reelection in Missouri. Voters gave Hawley a second term Tuesday. He fended off a challenge from Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce. Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018. He ousted two-term Sen. Claire McCaskill, one of the last Democrats to hold statewide office in Missouri. Hawley is among former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters. He led the Jan. 6 push to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Kunce’s campaign unsuccessfully attempted to use Hawley’s role in the attack against him, airing an ad with the photo of Hawley with his fist raised on Jan. 6, 2021.

