South Dakota is deciding whether to protect abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana

By
Published 4:38 PM

Associated Press

South Dakota voters are deciding whether to add protections for abortion rights to the state constitution and potentially overturn the state’s abortion ban. The abortion rights measure stands in a crowded field of initiatives on Tuesday’s general election ballot. Others included the proposed legalization of marijuana for recreational use, a measure to remove the state sales tax from food, and a plan for a single, all-candidate primary with the top two finishers advancing. The abortion measure would amend the South Dakota Constitution and protect abortion access through the 26th week of pregnancy. However, a lawsuit filed by abortion opponents is pending and could nullify the measure.

Associated Press

