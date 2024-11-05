West Virginia voter, ACLU file lawsuit after Democrat state senate candidate left off ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A voter filed a lawsuit against a county in ruby-red West Virginia calling for a special election after just under 700 people cast erroneous ballots that omitted the name of a Democratic state senate candidate. Mingo County voter James Williamson and the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia are seeking a special election in the race between Republican Craig Hart and Democrat Jeff Disibbio. The lawsuit was filed in Mingo County Court. The lawsuit was filed before polls were closed and the race’s outcome announced. A total of 678 in-person ballots were cast in Mingo County during the first five days of the early voting period before the omission was discovered on Monday.

