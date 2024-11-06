2 police officers are shot and injured at Kentucky mental health center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Two police officers are expected to recover after being shot at a mental health center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A police spokesperson says the officers are being treated at a hospital after the shooting early Wednesday. WKBO-TV reports that the shooting happened at LifeSkills Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit. No other information on the shooting was immediately available. The Kentucky State Police are investigating. A message seeking comment from state police was not immediately returned. Police tell WKBO that the officers are going to recover.

